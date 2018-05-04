Wind causes power outages, damage to homes across Mid-Michigan

Gusty winds caused power outages and damages to homes across the state on Friday.

About 28,000 Consumers Energy customers across Michigan are without power. DTE is reporting more than 260,000 customers are without power.

>>Slideshow: Wind damage<<

Below is a list of outages here in Mid-Michigan:

Alcona County: 425 customers

Arenac County: 206 customers

Bay County: 535 customers

Clare County: 32 customers

Genesee County: 11,441 customers

Gladwin County: 18 customers

Gratiot County: 1,393 customers

Huron County: 8,617 customers

Isabella County: 95 customers

Lapeer County: 20,169 customers

Midland County: 1,000 customers

Ogemaw County: 28 customers

Roscommon County: 1 customers

Saginaw County: 2,965 customers

Shiawassee County: 296 customers

Tuscola County:10,800 customers

Click here to see the Consumers Energy outage map.

Click here to see DTE’s outage map.

Consumers is expecting power to be restored to all customers by noon on Sunday.

“We appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers as we work as quickly and safely as possible to restore service,” said Guy Packard, vice president of electric operations for Consumers Energy. “We encourage the public to be safe, and watch for repair crews working along roads into the night.”

Lindsay Barr was one of the residents who lost power.

"I'm not happy about it. My latest estimate is Monday at 4 o'clock. So, that's a really long time without power," Barr said.

She packed up the food from her fridge and headed to her friend's house.

Other residents, like Mary Albosta in Freeland, sustained damage to their homes from the wind.

Albosta was inside her house when a tree hit it.

"Like a tornado was coming through. The wind was really whisping, going through the windows. Then I heard a woof then just a loud thump hit the house," Albosta said.

She doesn't know when the tree will be removed.

Bill Peek also had a tree crash through his house. He said crews arrived quickly, but it wasn't easy work.

"They had a heck of a time trying to take it off there because it was wrapped around that wire. And then they had to pick it up, put it back down," Peek said.

His home is still damaged, but he is happy the wind died down.

"Mother nature moves in mysterious ways. That's all I can say," Peek said.

A Harbor Beach family had several trees fall on their home.

"Well, see we were in Florida all winter and this is our welcome home," said Susan Bugg, homeowner.

She and her husband Raymond Bugg were eating lunch at their home when it happened.

"I looked out at the tree and I said, 'wow. That tree is really moving Raymond. Look at that. Look at that tree.' And he said, 'yeah, it is.' And then we both looked and it came down on our house," Susan Bugg said.

Raymond Bugg said it's a bit surreal.

"It's more so the shock of going outside and seeing it. When you got a huge Christmas tree kinda coming outta your roof or looking that way," he said.

The tree was planted by Susan's mother more than four decades ago. Not only did it land on the house, it poked all the way through to the inside.

The wild wind storm knocked down several other trees as well. Many of them were left leaning on the side of the house.

"Six trees are just resting on the house and including that big one and there's other trees that want to come down too and the ground you can see where it's pulling the ground up. So, any time they could be coming down," Susan Bugg said.

All in all, the Bugg family said they are just glad the wind eventually died down and they were there to witness it.

"We're safe and that's the biggest thing and houses can be replaced. But people can't. So, it's OK," Susan Bugg said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.