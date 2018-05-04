Wind causes power outages, damage to homes across Mid-Michigan

Police don’t believe there was any foul play involved.More >
Two people were injured in a shooting in Saginaw Friday night and the suspect remains at large, police said.
Gusty winds caused power outages and damages to homes across the state on Friday.
Jerod Blond, 28, and Sergio Hare, 26, were found guilty in a deadly November 2016 shooting on Barth Street in Flint.
Two men were arrested after investigators found drugs in their motel room.
A man in Utah jumped off a second-floor courthouse balcony after running out of a courtroom on Wednesday.
A father from Albuquerque, New Mexico is accused of prostituting his 7-year-old daughter in exchange for drugs.
Five people were rescued after their fishing vessel lost power and was blown against a breakwall on Friday.
Pinconning police are calling a Mid-Michigan woman a hero after she found a little girl wandering outside by herself.
Police said there were 24 mature marijuana plants and several additional bags of plant material in the home.
