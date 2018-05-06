BREAKING: Grand Blanc Twp police investigating shooting at bar, 2 hospitalized

Grand Blanc Township police are investigating a shooting that hospitalized a man and a woman at a local sports bar.

On Sunday, May 6 at 1:42 a.m., police officers were called to Kickers Sports Bar and Brill at 5577 S. Saginaw for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived on the scene they found several people outside of the bar in the parking lot.

Police learned a man and a woman received multiple gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

When the scene was secured, officers searched the area for evidence and took several witness statements.

The owner of the bar did not want to comment on the situation.

The investigation is still ongoing.

The police department is asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Det. Whittey at (810) 424-2611.

