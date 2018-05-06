BREAKING: Grand Blanc Twp police investigating shooting at bar, 2 hospitalized

A mother has pleaded guilty to allowing two men to rape her two daughters in exchange for cash.More >
A Cedar Point spokesperson confirms that Steel Vengeance is back open after it was closed down due to an accident.
Kendra Jackson has had a runny nose for years, but during a recent trip to the doctor's office, she discovered it wasn't mucus leaking out of her nose, but brain fluid.
One Saginaw resident is dead after police responded to a shot fired at an apartment complex.
Jerod Blond, 28, and Sergio Hare, 26, were found guilty in a deadly November 2016 shooting on Barth Street in Flint.
A viral video captured a Texas teen greeting her prom date with a heartwarming surprise -- by taking her first steps in months.
Authorities say an off-duty Michigan police officer's gun accidentally discharged at a high school wrestling meet.
Police don't believe there was any foul play involved.
Don Gorske holds the world record for "Most Big Macs Consumed" and now, he's hit a milestone: his 30,000th Big Mac.
Saginaw Police Department are investigating a cutting that happened in the 2200 block of Janes Ave.
