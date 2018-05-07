Naked man chases woman on Michigan trail - WNEM TV 5

Naked man chases woman on Michigan trail

Posted: Updated:
CC0 Creative Commons CC0 Creative Commons
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A woman says she was chased by a naked man while running along a trail in Kalamazoo County, and now deputies are working to figure out who the man was.

It happened on Sunday, May 6 at around 6:40 p.m.

Kalamazoo County deputies report that the woman was jogging on the Kal Haven trail when she heard a vehicle come to a sudden stop on a nearby street.

When she crossed the road, a man without any clothes, got out of his vehicle and ran after her.

She was able to get the attention of two bicyclists on the trail and the man went back to his SUV and drove away.

The woman said the man was around 60-years-old, 5’11”, and 150 pounds with short, white hair.

He was driving an older model black Ford Explorer. She said the driver’s side brake light didn’t work.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

