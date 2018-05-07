Naked man chases woman on Michigan trail

Friday’s wind storm also affected a number of businesses in the area.More >
Investigators said 66-year-old Patricia Frye was killed when a minivan blew through a stop sign and rear-ended the motorcycle.More >
An infant has been killed after at least one dog mauled her in a Los Angeles home when her grandmother stepped away to get a bottle.More >
A Bay City family is reaching out to the community for help after their home was destroyed by fire.More >
Grand Blanc Township police have one suspect in custody after a shooting at a local bar hospitalized a man and a woman.More >
A woman says she was chased by a naked man while running along a trail in Kalamazoo County, and now deputies are working to figure out who the man was.More >
A 13-year-old boy has defied all odds by regaining consciousness just days after his parents signed the paperwork to donate his organs.More >
Police say a student at a Memphis high school pulled up a girl's dress in the classroom. She retaliated by stabbing him with a pair of scissors.More >
Police say a man has acknowledged stabbing and strangling more than a dozen pets and then setting fire to his Pennsylvania house.More >
Authorities are searching for a missing Michigan teen.More >
