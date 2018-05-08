Flint officers featured in Netflix documentary get married

A locally owned farm market is closing its doors after 55 years.More >
The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has summarily suspended a Midland physician’s medical license.More >
A happy update for fans of the Netflix documentary series “Flint Town.”More >
A woman says she was chased by a naked man while running along a trail in Kalamazoo County, and now deputies are working to figure out who the man was.More >
A baby girl is fighting for her life after a softball struck her in the head while she was at her dad’s game last week.More >
A search by police and the FBI in Michigan may be related to a missing person case from nearly 40 years ago.More >
Bay County Central Dispatch reports five wind turbine semis will be escorted Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Wilder Road between I-75 and Tiernan Road.More >
Dash cam video shows the dramatic moments an alleged drunk driver nearly hit a police cruiser on a Michigan highway.More >
An adorable moment captured in a picture is touching hearts across mid-Michigan.More >
Investigators said 66-year-old Patricia Frye was killed when a minivan blew through a stop sign and rear-ended the motorcycle.More >
