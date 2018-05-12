M-13 back open after 2 vehicle accident in Saginaw Co. - WNEM TV 5

M-13 back open after 2 vehicle accident in Saginaw Co.

Posted: Updated:
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

M-13 has reopened after a two-vehicle crash closed down part of the road.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reports the accident happened at Albee Road and Birch Run Road on Saturday, May 12.

Dispatch said one of the vehicles rolled over and the other was on fire.

Both the north and southbound lanes of Albee Run were shut down from the accident.

