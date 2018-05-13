NB lanes of M-13 at River Road back open in Bay County

M-13 at River Road in Bay County has reopened from a vehicle accident.

Bay County Central Dispatch said both northbound lanes of South Huron Road (M-13) were closed at River Road in Kawkawlin Township from an accident.

The scene was clear at about 4 p.m.

NB M-13 (Huron Rd) at River Rd

Update: Incident Clear

Bay County — MDOT - Bay Region (@MDOT_Bay) May 13, 2018

