Girl collects, donates stuffed animals to kids in hospitals

Two separate incidents that shut down US-23 in different locations in Genesee County have been cleared.More >
Two separate incidents that shut down US-23 in different locations in Genesee County have been cleared.More >
While no injuries were reported, Swartz Creek Fire Chief David Pumb said there were 11 bodies in a refrigeration system that had to be moved to other Sharp facilities.More >
While no injuries were reported, Swartz Creek Fire Chief David Pumb said there were 11 bodies in a refrigeration system that had to be moved to other Sharp facilities.More >
A school bus taking children on a field trip to a New Jersey historic site collided with a dump truck Thursday, ripping the bus apart and killing a teacher and student.More >
A school bus taking children on a field trip to a New Jersey historic site collided with a dump truck Thursday, ripping the bus apart and killing a teacher and student.More >
City crews will be repairing the concrete deck pavement, performing maintenance on the tail locks, and inspecting and performing routine maintenance on the bridge and mechanical systems.More >
City crews will be repairing the concrete deck pavement, performing maintenance on the tail locks, and inspecting and performing routine maintenance on the bridge and mechanical systems.More >
Authorities are investigating whether criminal charges should be filed after an Oklahoma woman was mauled to death by seven small dogs.More >
Authorities are investigating whether criminal charges should be filed after an Oklahoma woman was mauled to death by seven small dogs.More >
Saginaw police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night. It happened on the 1600 block of State Street.More >
Saginaw police responded to a stabbing Wednesday night. It happened on the 1600 block of State Street.More >
A Michigan woman has been arrested after she allegedly called 9-1-1 to report she killed her boyfriend.More >
A Michigan woman has been arrested after she allegedly called 9-1-1 to report she killed her boyfriend.More >
He was in the right parking spot at the right time.More >
He was in the right parking spot at the right time.More >
A Michigan man is facing a felony charge after a deputy allegedly clocked him driving more than 100 mph on a Midland County highway.More >
A Michigan man is facing a felony charge after a deputy allegedly clocked him driving more than 100 mph on a Midland County highway.More >
A tip led Mid-Michigan school officials to a student who had a loaded gun in class.More >
A tip led Mid-Michigan school officials to a student who had a loaded gun in class.More >