Girl collects, donates stuffed animals to kids in hospitals

A young girl with a kind heart is on a mission to spread smiles to children across Mid-Michigan.

She is doing so by collecting hundreds of stuffed animals and donating them to area hospitals.

“I like making people happy inside and having them feel safe. So that’s why I started doing this,” said Makenna Moore.

The 10-year-old is on a mission. It all started with the birth of her baby sister and a stuffed animal.

“My sister was in NICU for three weeks and I got to see her before we went there, but I couldn’t visit. And I’ve had this stuffed animal since I was born from my aunt and I thought that if I gave it to her it would make me feel closer to her,” Makenna said.

Makenna and Lennon were born with holes in their hearts. So, Makenna knows firsthand how scary hospital stays can be, especially for children.

That’s why she decided to take matters into her own hands.

“If the kids had the stuffed animals they’d feel closer to their moms when they can’t see them,” Makenna said.

That’s how Kenna’s Smile Mission was born. She has been collecting stuffed animals ever since and donating them to hospitals around Mid-Michigan.

She needs your help to carry her cause even further.

“The next couple months probably another 80 to 100. Because I want to donate a lot more,” Makenna said.

At just 10-years-old she knows the value of something that may be small can be very dear to a child’s heart.

“That would mean the world because it will make me feel happy inside and them too. And it would probably make all the people here happy inside and that’s all I really wanted,” Makenna said.

