Liberty Bridge in Bay City will now close June 7 for repairs

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

More headaches for Bay City drivers. 

Liberty Bridge will be closed and a traffic detour will be in place while maintenance and repairs are made on the bridge.

The closure was initially slated for June 4. The project will now begin June 7 and last until approximately June 27. 

City crews will be repairing the concrete deck pavement, performing maintenance on the tail locks, and inspecting and performing routine maintenance on the bridge and mechanical systems.

On June 4, 5 & 6, one northbound lane on Independence Bridge be closed and intermittent openings may take place during this time. 

