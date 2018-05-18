Police ID man charged after standoff in Isabella County

A barricaded gunman in Isabella County was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours Friday night.

Darrell Charles Cowen, 55, was arraigned on charges of discharging a firearm in or at a building, reckless use of a firearm, and possession or use of a firearm while under the influence.

Investigators said Cowen barricaded himself inside a home in Deerfield Township for hours, threatening to kill his daughter and making suicidal comments. Our affiliates at 9 & 10 News report the standoff began after a dispute with a family member resulted in shots being fired.

Some county residents received a "Code Red" message to shelter in place. Residents located in a three mile radius of the Winn Road and Wing Road area received the following message about 5:30 p.m.:

"This is Isabella County Central Dispatch on behalf of the Isabella County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an incident in the area of Winn Road and Wing Road. The Sheriff is asking that residents in the area shelter in place, keeping all doors and windows locked. You will be re-contacted when the incident is resolved."

Police tried to make contact with the man, but more shots were heard from inside.

"The suspect opened the garage door," said Sheriff Michael Main. "We began to challenge him verbally with the PA system. He did turn his back at one point and they were able to rush in and grab ahold of him without incident."

Cowen was taken into custody after several hours. Police said there were no injuries.

Main said this isn't the first time they've been called to the address. They responded to a similar call just a couple months ago.

