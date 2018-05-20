Livonia police fatally shoot armed man fleeing officers - WNEM TV 5

Livonia police fatally shoot armed man fleeing officers

Posted: Updated:
Posted By Stephen Borowy
Connect
WNEM WNEM

An armed man has been fatally shot by police after fleeing from officers in one of Detroit's largest suburbs.

The Livonia Police Department says the man was reportedly suicidal when he was shot Friday night by one of their officers.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Saturday that no new information on the fatal shooting was immediately available. An investigation that includes Livonia police and Michigan State Police is underway.

Westland police initially pursued the man, but Livonia police took up the search after he was spotted running on foot and armed with a handgun in a residential area.

Officers set up a perimeter and found the man armed with a handgun. He fled on foot and was disobeying commands to stop when he was fatally shot.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.