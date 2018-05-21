Westbound lanes on M-20 back open after crash - WNEM TV 5

Westbound lanes on M-20 back open after crash

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

MDOT reports all lanes of westbound M-20 are back open after a crash Monday morning. 

The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. just after East County Line Road near Mt. Pleasant. 

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

