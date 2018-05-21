Police identify man in gas station surveillance image

Authorities have identified a man wanted for questioning in a local investigation.

Saginaw Police Department posted a surveillance video image of the man to their Facebook page Monday. They said he was wanted for questioning related to an incident that occurred at Express Stop gas station, located at 3540 State Street near Mackinaw.

The incident happened about 11:52 p.m. Thursday, May 17.

Police said they have identified the man.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.