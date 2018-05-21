No injuries from ambulance crash in Burton - WNEM TV 5

No injuries from ambulance crash in Burton

BURTON, MI (WNEM) -

No injuries were reported after a vehicle accident involving an ambulance.

It happened at Dort Highway and Bristol Road at around 3:15 p.m. in Burton on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Owens with the Burton Police Department told TV5 that the ambulance was running with lights and sirens and that the other driver was at fault for causing the accident.

Police have no record that anyone was cited.

Traffic was backed up from the accident.

