Girl hurt by broken glass after school bus windows shot

A South Carolina mom said an innocent phrase in Latin was turned into an embarrassing graduation cake.More >
Across the nation, there is a shortage of referees and officials for youth sports. One of the main reasons behind it, is the lack of sportsmanship, not by student athletes, but from adult spectators and coaches.More >
A Mid-Michigan man was killed last Friday when another man led police on a high-speed chase following a domestic incident with a woman.More >
The judge’s decision was announced four days after the teen’s attorney appeared in court, and called the amount of restitution sought “absurd.”More >
A video circulating on social media appears to show a group of local teenagers engaging in a pseudo fight club.More >
How a Kentucky beagle went from lost in the woods, to riding alongside the Queen.More >
An Indiana teen is accused of brutally murdering her father in Genesee County. Now, the suspect's mother says fat shaming and other mental abuse may have driven the teen to kill.More >
Police are monitoring a Mid-Michigan area after two joggers reported a suspicious situation.More >
A New York couple is fed up because their 30-year-old son won’t leave their home.More >
There's an increase in human trafficking in communities across our state.More >
