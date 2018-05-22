Road back open after carbon dioxide leak forced closure

A Midland County road re-opened after all the carbon dioxide leaking from a truck was released.

Saginaw Road was closed from Bay City to Mark Putnam from about 12:32 – 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday for the incident.

Video from Stephanie Dunn showed the truck as it was releasing carbon dioxide into the air.

Officials told TV5 that a cap broke on the tanker truck, forcing officials to wait until all the carbon dioxide was released before sending the tanker truck back to Dow.

No injuries were reported.

