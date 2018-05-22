Detroit police looking for man wanted in double fatal shooting - WNEM TV 5

Detroit police looking for man wanted in double fatal shooting

Posted: Updated:
Source: Detroit Police Department Source: Detroit Police Department
DETROIT (WNEM) -

Police in Detroit are asking for people to keep a look-out for a man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting.

Courtney Hudson, 31, is wanted in connection with the shooting on May 21.

If you’ve seen him, call 1-800-SPEAKUP or Detroit Police homicide at (313) 596-2260.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.