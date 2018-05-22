Crews continue to work on Bridgeport Twp. offices

Local officials are still actively working to identify the scope and cost necessary to save the Bridgeport Township governmental offices.

The offices were closed indefinitely last month after methane gas was found around the outside of the building.

The offices were built on a former landfill.

Crews are now in the process of temporarily relocating the offices to the vacant United Pentecostal Church on Dixie Highway.

The move is expected to take 30 to 45 days.

The fate of the governmental offices building will be determined once the cost analysis is complete.

