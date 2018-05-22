Click it or Ticket campaign in full swing ahead of holiday weekend

Leading up to Memorial Day weekend, police across the state are reminding everyone to buckle up or pay up.

As part of the Click it or Ticket campaign, police agencies are stepping up patrols and looking for anyone not wearing a seat belt on the road.

“First of all, don’t want to eject out of the car. You know, I want to be safe all the time and I don’t want a ticket,” said Michael Campbell, driver.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said 90 percent of all people in motor vehicles wear their seat belts. Campbell is glad he is one of them, especially after being involved in an accident.

“It was able to catch me and secure me from going into the dashboard and everything,” Campbell said.

The NHTSA is trying to get that other 10 percent on board.

“It’s the law,” said Darnell Nelons, driver.

Nelons already wears his seat belt and like Campbell, it came in handy during a fender bender.

“It helps,” Nelons said.

According to the NHTSA, 23,000 people lost their lives in auto crashes in 2016. Almost half of those victims were not wearing seat belts.

NHTSA said seat belts saved 15,000 lives during that same time-frame and an additional 2,500 fatalities would’ve been prevented if those people were buckled up.

“I think a lot of times people just don’t realize it. It’s not something that they think about when they get into the car,” Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Michele Fleming said.

Fleming spent Tuesday morning on foot at the corner of Gratiot Road and Center looking for people not using their seat belt.

“If you think about it, if the shoulder belt is behind your shoulder under your arm it defeats the purpose of doing what it’s supposed to do – holding you in that seat should there be a crash,” Fleming said.

As for Campbell, he hopes everyone gets the message and uses their seat belt.

“You got a lot of accidents happening and you want to be safe,” Campbell said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.