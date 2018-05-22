Secretary of state raises awareness about motorcycle safety

It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the secretary of state wants to give motorcyclists and drivers a good safety reminder where the rubber meets the road.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson is an avid rider and she is practicing what she is preaching.

“The person simply didn’t see him and so people need to take extra time,” Johnson said.

Ruth has seen firsthand how dangerous it can be.

“This time of year we have over 400,000 people who have motorcycles in Michigan. And our brain perceives them differently because they’re smaller and we don’t often give them as much room,” Johnson said.

That is why she and other motorcycle enthusiasts held an event to promote motorcycle safety awareness.

Johnson led the group from the Grand Blanc Township Police Department to the Vehicle City Harley Davidson dealership in Flint.

“The good news is motorcycle fatalities in Michigan are down 3 percent from 2016 to 2017. The bad news is there’s still 137 motorcycle fatalities in 2017,” Michigan State Police Lt. Jim Flegel said.

The goal is to keep everyone safe on the road. Even if that means motorcyclists heading back to class.

“Fourteen percent of motorcyclists have not gotten their endorsement, which means they have not gotten the education they need and they’re responsible for almost half of our accidents. So if you haven’t gotten an endorsement, please get it and if not, police are towing bikes now,” Johnson said.

