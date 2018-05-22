Residents look forward to demolition of vacant apartments

Its buildings once rang with joy and laughter. Its pool was a wave of fun for families to enjoy a splash of the good life.

Now, the Mid-Michigan apartment complex is an eyesore and about to be removed by the wrecking ball.

Residents say it will be an improvement to see the Ballenger Square Apartments in Flint gone.

“I’m thrilled. It’s a big eyesore and it’s good to see it go,” said Randy Rodgers, resident.

He is glad the apartments, once occupied by dozens of people, are getting demolished. The abandoned structures became vacant shortly after the water crisis.

“Well, when I was a kid I had lots of friends that lived there. It was a, you know, they had a pool. So we could, all of us kids, go in and use the pool,” Rodgers said.

The demolition was made possible due to grant funding provided by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

The demolition has been supported by both the city of Flint and Genesee County in the hopes of increasing neighborhood safety and better quality of life for those nearby.

“I know of a few people that were homeless people that would go and stay in there. Either that or these abandoned houses around here,” Rodgers said.

While many residents are looking forward to the demolition, it’s what’s going to be replacing the apartments that has them excited.

The Genesee County Land Bank announced the demolition will create an open green space, returning the site to its former glory and possibly attracting future attention to the area.

“I’m fine with it. I’d love to see it turned into a park or maybe a playground for some of the kids in the area because there’s really not much of that anymore,” Rodgers said.

Demolition should be done by the end of next month.

