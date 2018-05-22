Lawmaker sits down with TV5 after comparing company to 'terrorists'

State Rep. Gary Glenn is under fire after comparing Consumers Energy to “terrorists he’d like to shoot.”

The Republican lawmaker made the comments at an energy committee hearing last week.

Glenn said a lobbyist for the company was threatening to stall legislation on long-term utility rates for industrial customers.

He said he wasn’t speaking literally when he made the comment, but he did make it because he felt a Consumers’ lobbyist was acting like a terrorist.

“I had a Consumers’ lobbyist sit in my office last week and tell me if they were not treated with sufficient respect where their brand is pushed around in committee, they would pull the plug on this legislation,” Glenn said.

That legislation passed. It was a bill on long-term rates for industrial customers.

Glenn said the bill will protect 1,500 jobs in Mid-Michigan.

“It applies to Hemlock Semiconductor, the biggest single consumer of electricity in the state of Michigan,” Glenn said.

Consumers Energy issues the following statement after Glenn’s remarks:

“Consumers Energy stands for open and respectful dialogue. We strongly believe Michigan’s future depends on civility in our public discourse. Patti Poppe, along with all Consumers Energy employees, spend every day in service of Michigan. We look forward to working alongside anyone who will join us in building a bright future for our hometowns, not tearing them down with hateful language.”

Glenn said he has no regrets about his remarks.

“If the CEO wants to come before the house energy committee and apologize for a corporate lobbyist threatening legislation that directly effects 1,500 jobs in the region that I represent, I’m certainly willing to accommodate her,” Glenn said.

The head of the Michigan State Utility Workers Council wants Glenn to step down or be removed as chair of the house energy policy committee. Glenn said he is unimpressed and unmoved.

