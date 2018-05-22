Bill aims to ban insurance companies from raising premiums over pothole claims

A bill is aimed at saving Michigan drivers some serious cash.

The legislation would ban insurance companies from raising premiums over pothole-related damage claims.

“We’ve seen damage repairs anywhere from $150 all the way up to almost $1,000.

If you’ve been driving on Michigan roads in recent years there is a good chance you’ve experienced a pothole.

Potholes can cause major damage, which adds up to big bucks.

Joe Latarte, auto mechanic, said many drivers don’t report the damage to their insurance companies because they fear their rates will go up.

“You have no control over the road conditions. So why would you have your rates go up because you hit a pothole that damaged your vehicle,” Latarte said.

He supports the proposed legislation that would stop insurance companies from raising car insurance rates because of pothole damage claims.

“If we’re not going to put the money into our roads then how can we be penalized for hitting a pothole through our insurance company,” one driver said.

Latarte admits pothole damage is good for business at West Michigan Automotive, but he is hoping the days of bumpy drives are numbered.

“We do our best to take care of our customers and it would be nice to have a smooth ride for myself when I go home at night,” he said.

The proposal has been referred to the committee on insurance. There is no word on when or if legislators will vote on the bill.

