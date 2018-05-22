Grocery store close to opening in Flint

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new Hamady Complete Food Center in Flint.

Work was stopped last month after city leaders said the store lacked the proper permits. Now the company said they are back on track.

Jim McColgan, store owner, said they are close to being finished.

“Right now, 95 percent. Seriously,” he said.

McColgan said a number of factors from new management to maintenance and the need to fill several positions within the store have slowed things down. But now, he believes they are more than ready to open their doors.

“It’s just getting the city to give us their final approval on all of the things we’ve done and getting out supply contract in place with Super Value,” McColgan said.

He predicts Hamady’s will be open by June 20. However, he said there is still a need for about 20 more employees to make things run more smoothly.

Unfortunately, very few people have applied. McColgan is hoping the promise of a fair wage and health benefits will entice people to come.

“We’ve been running an ad for seven weeks for a produce manager and meat manager. We’ve had zero people reply, but we are working our way through that,” he said.

McColgan also credits Flint and Genesee County for supporting the store. He said they are working to receive their certificate from the city.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.