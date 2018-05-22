Police seek help identifying breaking and entering suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying breaking and entering suspect

Owosso police are seeking the public's help identifying a breaking and entering suspect.

The suspect forced their way into a business on the 400 block of Corunna Avenue and stole some items, officials said.

If you know the suspect you are asked to call police at 989-725-0580.

