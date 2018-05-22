Teen in Bay City fighting video speaks out

The video sparked discussion of a fight club in Mid-Michigan and now one of the parties involved hopes to put that theory to rest.

“Hit me in my ribs,” said Joseph Skrzysinski. “I was already done from that and then he just hit me in the eye.”

Joseph is one of the teens in the video posted on social media. It shows teens fighting in Bay City’s Wenonah Park.

The 15-year-old said there have been a lot of rumors about the fight.

“Rumors saying, ‘oh it’s a fight club.’ No,” he said.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety confirmed it is not a fight club.

But Joseph said that hasn’t stopped the rumors. He said it started because awhile back he texted somebody’s ex-girlfriend.

“He texted me on her same account saying he was gonna fight me or something. He was just talking a whole bunch of garbage,” Joseph said.

Joseph’s mom said it sickens her that the video exists and there are rumors her son is involved in a fight club.

“It’s not a fight club. I can’t say that enough,” she said.

She said she had a stomach ache when she first saw the video.

“I was a little embarrassed because that’s my son. I was hurt because that’s my son getting beat up. I don’t appreciate that. I’m just a little angry too by the rumors and the gossip mill,” she said.

She is also upset kids stood around filming the fight instead of helping. Most importantly, she wants one message to get out.

“I just want people to know my son’s not a bad kid,” she said.

Police said the fight is under investigation.

As for Joseph, he said he is done fighting because it’s not going to solve anything.

