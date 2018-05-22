Students take to social media in #IfIDieInASchoolShooting movement

Students in Santa Fe, Texas are nervous about the day they will have to return to class after last week’s shooting that claimed the lives of 10 people.

There have been 22 school shootings this year.

This latest one has prompted a grim social media movement with the #IfIdieInASchoolShooting.

Student are listing milestones they will miss or offering words of comfort to their loved ones.

“It’s breaking me and I think it’s breaking the country,” said Rochelle Siler, parent.

School shootings are tearing families apart and instilling fear in many young people that they could be the next victim.

“I don’t think anyone really [feels safe] anymore,” said Alex Friebe, student.

The uncertainty has many taking to social media and joining the # IfIdieInASchoolShooting movement.

That hashtag has been posted hundreds of thousands of times on Facebook and Twitter with people writing what they want others to know if they are the next victim.

Tori posted “#IfIDieInASchoolShooting check my notes on my phone. I have letters already written to all my loved ones because I am terrified to walk into school.”

One from a teacher says, “IfIdieInASchoolShooting it’s because I will be a human shield over my students before I see any of them not get a chance to live past 8-years-old.”

The movement is upsetting to many in Mid-Michigan.

“I think it’s sad that we have to worry about this in the world we live in now,” Friebe said.

“It’s a sign of today’s times and it’s unfortunate. Kids should have way better things to do than worry about that,” said Jim Berg, parent.

Many parents and students said something has to give.

“We keep saying we don’t know what to do, but we gotta figure it out,” Siler said.

According to a recent analysis by the Washington Post, more than 150,000 Americans have experienced a shooting on campus since Columbine in 1999. There have also been more deaths in school shootings this year than there have been in the U.S. military.

