Genesee County makes tax agreement with Airbnb

Genesee County has become the first local government in the state to cut a tax agreement with the popular app Airbnb.

Crain's Detroit Business reported the housing rental app will collect a tourist tax on behalf of hosts and pay that revenue back to the county.

Starting June 1, each booking made in Genesee County through Airbnb will include a 5-percent Genesee Accommodations Tax.

The San Francisco-based company has a similar deal with 370 other local governments nationwide and entered a tax agreement with the State of Michigan last June.

Thirteen hundred guests stayed in Genesee County through Airbnb last year, a 60-percent increase from 2016.

