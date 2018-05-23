Turning up the heat with some sunshine

We've been a bit cooler than average so far this week in Mid-Michigan, but things will be changing in a big way for the second half of the week and the weekend. Temperatures will be returning to at least the 70s today, with even warmer temperatures awaiting us later on this week.

You can also expect plenty of sunshine to go along with those temperatures!

Today & Tonight

We have battled some dense fog earlier this morning, but now the fog has moved out. Now we can expect a wonderful rest of our day with sunshine and above average temperatures. Temperatures this afternoon will soar in the 70s and lower 80s. Humidity values should stay fairly comfortable too, and the winds will stay generally light. Areas near the lakeshore will be tad cooler though as lake breezes develop this afternoon.

We'll carry those beautiful conditions right into the evening hours of tonight, so be sure to find a way to get outside or at the very least open the windows or use the screen door in the house. Humidity values should stay low today, but that will be changing this weekend.

Skies remain clear through the overnight period with temperatures gradually falling toward the 50s. Some areas of fog will be possible again Thursday morning.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.