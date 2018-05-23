Reward increased to $10,000 in death of Mid-Michigan man

The family of a man murdered in his home nearly seven years ago is still hoping for answers.

Crime Stoppers announced Wednesday, May 23 an increase of up to $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Pablo Lopez, Sr.

The 68-year-old was found shot to death on July 9, 2011. He was killed while sleeping inside his home on the 2500 block of Kansas Avenue on Flint’s east side.

The increase is due to donations from Mike and Glory Buckel, Sonitrol, and the Lopez family, as well as a fundraiser held by the UAW Local 599.

Lopez was well-known across the county as a dedicated political activist and was a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force.

The father and grandfather was also a champion for the homeless and the Hispanic community.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

