Cop car karaoke challenge goes viral in new video - WNEM TV 5

Cop car karaoke challenge goes viral in new video

Posted: Updated:
By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Connect
Source: Troy Police Department Source: Troy Police Department
TROY, Mich. (WNEM) -

A singing showdown between two Michigan police departments is going viral.

The Troy Police Department posted a video Friday of their “Police Car Karaoke” on Facebook after being challenged by Shelby Township Police Department. The viral challenge began after Officer Jake Lukas tweeted if the department's Twitter account hit 5,000 followers, he will do a police car version of "carpool karaoke" with fellow officer Leslie Heisler. 

The department said the goal of #PoliceCarKaraoke is to show their community that police officers are human. 

After reaching their goal, the Shelby Township Police Department challenged Troy police. 

The new video has been shared more than 1,300 times and features a star appearance from Pawfficer Donut, the department’s cat meant for therapeutic purposes and public appearances.

Troy police pledged to add a cat to the department if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.