Cop car karaoke challenge goes viral in new video

A singing showdown between two Michigan police departments is going viral.

The Troy Police Department posted a video Friday of their “Police Car Karaoke” on Facebook after being challenged by Shelby Township Police Department. The viral challenge began after Officer Jake Lukas tweeted if the department's Twitter account hit 5,000 followers, he will do a police car version of "carpool karaoke" with fellow officer Leslie Heisler.

The department said the goal of #PoliceCarKaraoke is to show their community that police officers are human.

After reaching their goal, the Shelby Township Police Department challenged Troy police.

The new video has been shared more than 1,300 times and features a star appearance from Pawfficer Donut, the department’s cat meant for therapeutic purposes and public appearances.

Troy police pledged to add a cat to the department if it could reach 10,000 Twitter followers by April. It took just eight days to go from 4,000 to 10,000.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.