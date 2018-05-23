Teen found guilty in murder, arson of Bay City man

A teen has been found guilty in the murder and arson of a Bay City man.

Rodrick Williams, 17, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of second-degree murder, felony murder, larceny in a building, carjacking and armed robbery.

The charges stem from the arson and murder of 59-year-old Steven Bouza.

Firefighters discovered Bouza’s body on Thanksgiving Day in 2016 after his home on 18th Street in Bay City was found engulfed in flames.

A coroner ruled Bouza’s death as a homicide after finding he’d been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators arrested Williams and DeMarckeon Jackson, 20, in connection to the incident. Jackson took a plea deal in February after admitting to police he stood by as Bouza was killed by Williams.

They tried to cover up the crime by setting the house on fire, investigators said.

Jackson will spend at least 35 years in prison as part of his plea.

Sentencing for Williams has been set for June 20.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.