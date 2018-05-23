A list of work zones to be lifted for Memorial Day travel

The Michigan Department of Transportation is suspending work and lifting traffic restrictions to ease congestion and increase safety for those traveling this Memorial Day weekend.

AAA Michigan estimates more than 1.3 million people from Michigan are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home during the holiday weekend, a nearly 5 percent increase from the 2017 holiday and the most in more than a decade.

MDOT said it will remove lane restrictions on almost 73 percent of its road and bridge projects statewide to ease traffic delays for travelers.

"We expect record travel this summer as people take in all our beautiful state has to offer," said State Transportation Director Kirk T. Steudle. "That's why it is more important than ever that we slow down, stay alert and avoid distractions in construction zones. Let's be mindful of the men and women working there who want to go home to their families at the end of the day, just as we do."

Beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, May 25, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, 89 out of 122 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed.

The following is a list of work zones that will remain active or have lane restrictions during the Memorial Day weekend. If necessary, detour routes will be posted at the project location.



Upper Peninsula

M-64 in Ontonagon, Ontonagon County, will be restricted to one lane in alternating directions over the Ontonagon River via temporary signals.

M-123, Chippewa County, will be restricted to one lane in alternating directions over Black Creek via temporary signals. A 9-foot width restriction is in place.

US-2, Dickinson County, has two lanes open between Calvary Street and Dawn's Lake Road with a traffic shift.

US-2, Mackinac County, is closed over the Cut River with a posted detour.

US-2/US-41/M-35, Delta County, has two lanes open between Mead Road and County Road 426 with a traffic shift.

Northern Lower Peninsula

M-18, Roscommon County, will have one lane open in alternating directions over I-75 via temporary signals.

M-72, Kalkaska County, will have a traffic shift between Baggs Road and the village of Kalkaska.

West Michigan

I-96 in Grand Rapids has all eastbound lanes closed between Alpine and Plainfield avenues with traffic detoured onto southbound US-131. The Alpine Avenue exit will be open.

US-31, Oceana County, will have one lane closed in both directions from Shelby Road to Polk Road. All ramps are open.

US-131 in Algoma Township, Kent County, has lane closures and a traffic shift between 10 Mile and 14 Mile roads.

Southwest Michigan

I-94, Berrien County, has two lanes open in each direction from the state line to New Buffalo with a traffic shift.

I-94, Van Buren County, has eastbound lanes shifted from 56th Street to M-51.

M-66, St. Joseph County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the St. Joseph River via temporary signals.

M-99 in Albion, Calhoun County, is closed and detoured.

US-12, Berrien County, has one lane open in alternating directions over the Galien River via temporary signals.

US-12, Branch County, is closed between Bronson and Coldwater for work over the Indiana Northeastern Railroad. Detoured posted.

Central Michigan and Thumb

Stewart Avenue in Flint will have one lane open in each direction between M-54 and James O. Cole Boulevard.

I-69 in Flint has two lanes open in each direction on the eastbound roadway from I-75 to I-475.

I-75, Bay County, has one southbound lane closed at Salzburg Road to accommodate emergency bridge repairs.

M-20 in Midland, Midland County, has one lane open in each direction on the bridge over the Tittabawassee River.

M-46, Saginaw County, will be closed and detoured between Orr Road and Hemlock Road.

M-46 in Port Sanilac, Sanilac County, is closed and detoured from M-25 to Whitney Drive.

Southern Michigan

None

Metro Detroit

14th Street is closed over I-75 for bridge work.

I-75 has three northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open between Springwells Street and Clark Street.

I-75 ramps to and from Rosa Parks Boulevard remain closed for bridge work.

I-94 has all ramps closed at M-3 for bridge work.

I-94 has the exits to Chene Avenue closed for bridge work. Chene Avenue is closed over I-94.

M-3 (Gratiot Avenue) has two northbound lanes open and one southbound lane open over I-94 for bridge work.

Macomb County

I-696 has all westbound lanes closed from I-94 to Dequindre Road for reconstruction.

M-59 (Hall Road) has three westbound lanes open with traffic shifted from Romeo Plank Road to Garfield Road.

M-59 (Hall Road) will have three eastbound lanes open from Hayes Road to Garfield Road.

Oakland County

M-5 has shoulder closures at Maple Road.

Wayne County

I-75 has all southbound lanes closed from Springwells Street to the US-24 (Telegraph Road) connector for bridge work.

Preliminary 2017 data shows there were 4,204 work zone crashes in Michigan (down from 4,994 in 2016), with 25 people losing their lives (up from 18 in 2016). There were also 73 serious injuries (down from 76 in 2016).

MDOT is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50 percent of all traffic and approximately 70 percent of commercial traffic in Michigan.

