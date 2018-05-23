MISSING: Have you seen Patrick Kelly?

Have you seen Patrick Dennis Kelly?

Saginaw Police said a missing person report has been filed because Kelly hasn’t been seen since May 16 after last being seen on S. Michigan Avenue.

His family says he is 5’10”, weighs about 110 pounds and has long hair that is starting to go gray.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hoodie, along with blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Saginaw Police Department at (989) 759-1229.

