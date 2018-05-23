Appeals court again rejects sentence in teen's death - WNEM TV 5

Appeals court again rejects sentence in teen's death

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Source: MDOC Source: MDOC
TRAVERSE CITY, MI (AP) -

Seven years later, the prison sentence remains unsettled in the death of a northern Michigan girl who was stabbed and buried in sand.

The state appeals court says Robert Schwander should return to Grand Traverse County court for a fourth time.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

The appeals court this week says judges repeatedly have failed to fully explain why Schwander's sentence should greatly exceed the guidelines. In 2011, he was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Carly Lewis.

During his third trip to court, he was ordered to serve at least 40 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. But the appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, says the punishment was "unreasonable and disproportionate."

The 24-year-old Schwander will face a third judge. Two others who handled his case have retired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.