#WantedWednesday: Police searching for Lisa Stark...again

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Midland Police Department Source: Midland Police Department
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

Authorities need your help finding a wanted woman…again.

Midland Police Department said 34-year-old Lisa "Birdie" Marie Stark is wanted on a two-count felony warrant for public order crimes (accessory after the fact to a felony).

Stark is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 195 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Stark was previously listed as Midland Police Department’s #WantedWednesday in March 2018 when she was wanted on a FTA-child support warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midland Police at 839-4713.

