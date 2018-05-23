Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens Saturday - WNEM TV 5

Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens Saturday

SANDUSKY, OH (WNEM) -

You know it’s summer when water parks start opening, and on Saturday, May 26, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Resort will officially open its doors.

The 18-acre water playground features 17 different attractions, including the six-story Point Plummet aqua drop body slides, Portside Plunge inner tube slides, the Storm Surge raft slide, and more.

If you’re looking for more relaxation, you can also take a float on the Cedar Creek lazy river, or enjoy the waves of the 500,000-gallon Breakwater Bay wave pool.

For the younger crowd, there are two spraygrounds, along with geysers, fountains and mini slides.

Right now and for a limited time, guests can buy a one-day Cedar Point ticket for just $45 and receive a Cedar Point Shores ticket free. Tickets are valid for a visit through Sept. 3 and must be purchased online at cedarpoint.com.

For details on Cedar Point Shores Waterpark visit cedarpoint.com.

