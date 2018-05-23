Cedar Point Shores Waterpark opens Saturday

You know it’s summer when water parks start opening, and on Saturday, May 26, Cedar Point Shores Waterpark Resort will officially open its doors.

The 18-acre water playground features 17 different attractions, including the six-story Point Plummet aqua drop body slides, Portside Plunge inner tube slides, the Storm Surge raft slide, and more.

If you’re looking for more relaxation, you can also take a float on the Cedar Creek lazy river, or enjoy the waves of the 500,000-gallon Breakwater Bay wave pool.

For the younger crowd, there are two spraygrounds, along with geysers, fountains and mini slides.

Right now and for a limited time, guests can buy a one-day Cedar Point ticket for just $45 and receive a Cedar Point Shores ticket free. Tickets are valid for a visit through Sept. 3 and must be purchased online at cedarpoint.com.

For details on Cedar Point Shores Waterpark visit cedarpoint.com.

