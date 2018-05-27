Man in critical condition from Flint shooting - WNEM TV 5

Man in critical condition from Flint shooting

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man is in critical condition.

The Flint Police Department said it happened on Saturday, May 26 at 7:00 p.m. in the 7100 block of Yorkshire St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Hurley Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

Police do not have any information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 422-JAIL or Det. Tpr. Jon Miller at (810) 237-6922.

