Man in critical condition from Flint shooting

Want to reduce your risk of cancer by 40 percent? Stop eating bacon (and all processed meat) and drinking alcohol, according to a new set of health guidelines.More >
Power is being restored to customers after a thunderstorm swept through Mid-Michigan Saturday night.More >
A dog in Ohio is looking for a new home after someone wrote “free” and “good home only” across its body in permanent marker before abandoning it in a park.More >
Hormel Food Corp. is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with foreign matter.More >
A cemetery that is home to more than 1,300 military veterans in an area near St. Louis was targeted by vandals just two days before Memorial Day.More >
Nobody wants to have high blood pressure, but some people are being misdiagnosed with elevated pressure because of these simple mistakes.More >
Across the nation, there is a shortage of referees and officials for youth sports. One of the main reasons behind it, is the lack of sportsmanship, not by student athletes, but from adult spectators and coaches.More >
Residents in one local mobile home park are voicing concerns after receiving word they could soon be without water. They claim their water expenses are included in their monthly rent payment.More >
The Blumfield Fire Department is responding to a house fireMore >
It certainly won't be an all day event, but we can't rule out the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms today. However, don't let it ruin your plans if you plan to be outdoors.More >
