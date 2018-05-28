Police identify body found in suspicious death

Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser said a body found by a passerby in Flint has been identified.

Police have identified the body that was found in a wooded area on Sunday, May 27 as 43-year-old James Christopher.

While police are still trying to determine the cause of death, they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

Kaiser said Christopher was reported missing from Burton weeks ago.

Police were called to the area near Lippincott Boulevard and Barks Street for a deceased body about 9:15 p.m.

The body had extensive decomposition, police said.

“We looked and saw a body, a skull, I was scared,” said Beatrice Bowler, who called 9-1-1. “You know this is where we walk and for this to be found right across the street that’s just too close to home.”

Neighbors were shaken after the body was found.

"There was no, not much skin left or nothing," said Daniel Mikulin who found the body.

Mikulin was walking his dog Sunday night when she took off. He walked over and smelled something really bad, it was the body.

"I think the water level went way down," Mikulin said. "I think the body might've been underwater awhile. That was just real crazy that we seen that."

Bowler said never in a million years would she have thought this could happen in her quiet neighborhood.

"We're not used to that kind of stuff," Bowler said. "I have a 3-year-old, now I gotta really gotta keep an eye since that happened so close to home. I only live like eight houses down. She rides her bike, her car down here."

Other neighbors feel worried too.

"Not a good feeling," said Fred Allen. "I have grandkids."

Allen has lived here since the 90s.

"I'm shocked because we haven't had any kind of disturbance like that in this neighborhood ever," Allen said.

The neighbors hope police can identify the victim and bring closure to the person's loved ones.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or Det. Walters at 810-237-6916.

