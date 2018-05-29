Police: Missing Michigan man survived five night, six days in the elements

A missing man with serious medical issues and strong ties to the Mid-Michigan area has been found safe.

Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said Robert Knapp was found safe Thursday after surviving five nights and six days out in the elements. He was located near Granger Road in Oscoda County. The Grayling man was last seen Saturday afternoon at his home near Lovells.

Knapp was taken to Munson Hospital for dehydration and some other issues, according to police.

Our affiliates at 9 & 10 News report Knapp has schizophrenia, dementia and Parkinson’s disease, according to his family.

Knapp and his wife lived for years in the Saginaw area until moving up north in 2007. He was employed by MDOT and worked most of his career out of the Saginaw office.

