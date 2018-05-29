Police identify driver, passengers involved in deadly school bus crash

Authorities are investigating a crash involving a school bus that left a tow truck driver dead and five others hurt.

It happened about 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 29 on eastbound I-94, west of US-23, near State Street, in Washtenaw County’s Pittsfield Township.

Investigators said an SUV with five passengers struck a school bus that was stopped on the side of the road with engine problems.

The SUV contained two adults and three children. There were no passengers on the school bus.

Police said a tow truck driver was at the rear of the bus when the crash happened. He was struck and died from his injuries.

Police have identified him as 42-year-old Nader Chehadi, of Ypsilanti.

The passengers in the SUV were taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the SUV made an abrupt lane change to the right, crossing all lanes of travel, before driving on the shoulder. The SUV then attempted to enter the freeway again, but hit the school bus, police said.

Police said the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Andre Edwards, did not have a valid driver's license. They also said the children were not properly restrained in the vehicle.

Edwards is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Two of his passengers, 28-year-old Antoinette Butler and 5-year-old Deprince Moore, remain in critical condition.

Desmond Moore, 4, is in serious, but stable condition.

Darrel Moore, 2, has been discharged from the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.