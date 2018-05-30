Bay County beaches back open after water quality issues

Just as summer gets underway, we're already seeing Bay County beaches closing due to poor water quality.

Bay City State Recreation Area, Brissette Beach Township Park, and South Linwood Beach Township Park were closed Wednesday, May 30 due to the issues.

Brissette Beach Township park and South Linwood Beach Township Park were reopened on Thursday. Bay City State Park reopened Friday.

"We had a lot of rain previously and there was a lot of wave activity. So it was kicking up a lot of the sand at the bottom of the beaches," said Olivia Bishop, student researcher at Saginaw Bay Environmental Science Institute at Saginaw Valley State University.

Bishop and fellow researchers regularly go out to the bay to collect water samples, which they test in a lab. The tests tell them what the level of E. coli is.

