Student, 7, hit in head by foul ball during Loons game

A missing man with serious medical issues and strong ties to the Mid-Michigan area has been found safe.More >
A missing man with serious medical issues and strong ties to the Mid-Michigan area has been found safe.More >
A disturbing case of child abuse happened at a home in Mid-Michigan. Two preteens were sexually assaulted for years. The man accused of committing the acts is already behind bars, but police arrested his wife on Thursday, May 31.More >
A disturbing case of child abuse happened at a home in Mid-Michigan. Two preteens were sexually assaulted for years. The man accused of committing the acts is already behind bars, but police arrested his wife on Thursday, May 31.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the face at a Saginaw apartment complex.More >
Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the face at a Saginaw apartment complex.More >
Authorities say a man has died after he apparently passed while cleaning a sewer drain at a Mid-Michigan church and got stuck in the drain.More >
Authorities say a man has died after he apparently passed while cleaning a sewer drain at a Mid-Michigan church and got stuck in the drain.More >
AT&T union members have walked off the job, conducting, what the union calls, an “unfair labor practice” strike.More >
AT&T union members have walked off the job, conducting, what the union calls, an “unfair labor practice” strike.More >
The legal case against the five teens accused in the I-75 rock-throwing death is moving forward.More >
The legal case against the five teens accused in the I-75 rock-throwing death is moving forward.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is demanding answers after his photo of a police cruiser parked in a handicap parking spot went viral.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is demanding answers after his photo of a police cruiser parked in a handicap parking spot went viral.More >
They are longtime residents of a Mid-Michigan home, but now their owner is being told she has to move.More >
They are longtime residents of a Mid-Michigan home, but now their owner is being told she has to move.More >
A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in the head by a foul ball at a Great Lakes Loons game.More >
A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in the head by a foul ball at a Great Lakes Loons game.More >
Three suspects have been arrested and authorities believe there may be many more at large after pretending to be police officers in Mid-Michigan.More >
Three suspects have been arrested and authorities believe there may be many more at large after pretending to be police officers in Mid-Michigan.More >