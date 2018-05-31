Photo of Burton police cruiser parked in handicap spot goes viral

“I usually play 04-14-28-30-31, but I accidentally picked 29 instead of 28,” said the player. “Rather than starting over with a new slip, I just decided to go ahead and play those numbers and I’m so glad I did.More >
“I usually play 04-14-28-30-31, but I accidentally picked 29 instead of 28,” said the player. “Rather than starting over with a new slip, I just decided to go ahead and play those numbers and I’m so glad I did.More >
Thousands of families were left in the dark after strong thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan.More >
Thousands of families were left in the dark after strong thunderstorms rolled through Mid-Michigan.More >
The owner of the State Lanes bowling alley in Saginaw County announced it is closing its doors.More >
The owner of the State Lanes bowling alley in Saginaw County announced it is closing its doors.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is demanding answers after his photo of a police cruiser parked in a handicap parking spot went viral.More >
A Mid-Michigan man is demanding answers after his photo of a police cruiser parked in a handicap parking spot went viral.More >
A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in the head by a foul ball at a Great Lakes Loons game.More >
A 7-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after being hit in the head by a foul ball at a Great Lakes Loons game.More >
The Sears at the Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township is among three Michigan Sears stores that are being shuttered.More >
The Sears at the Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township is among three Michigan Sears stores that are being shuttered.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is asking the community’s help finding her missing daughter.More >
A Mid-Michigan family is asking the community’s help finding her missing daughter.More >
AT&T union members have walked off the job, conducting, what the union calls, an “unfair labor practice” strike.More >
AT&T union members have walked off the job, conducting, what the union calls, an “unfair labor practice” strike.More >
More than a year after his 16-year-old son died from a fatal gunshot, a Freeland father has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the teen’s death.More >
More than a year after his 16-year-old son died from a fatal gunshot, a Freeland father has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor in connection with the teen’s death.More >
They say a dog is man’s best friend, and a Michigan man is proving he’ll do a lot for his pet.More >
They say a dog is man’s best friend, and a Michigan man is proving he’ll do a lot for his pet.More >