Nearly 90 percent of Michigan drivers find roads fair or poor

Most Michigan residents are fed up with the state’s roads.

Big surprise, right?

AAA released its 2018 Michigan Transportation Survey on Tuesday showing nearly 90 percent of drivers rate the quality of the roads and bridges as fair or poor. The report also found 70 percent of drivers believe transportation resources are not being used appropriately in Michigan.

“Our members’ concerns echo those of motorists across Michigan. They are frustrated by crumbling roads and bridges and most believe today’s policy and spending framework isn’t getting the job done,” said Heather Drake, Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, AAA-The Auto Club Group.

Over 60 percent of residents said they would be willing to pay more in taxes and fees to support the state’s transportation system, according to the survey.

“The clear consensus is that there is not clear consensus on ways to raise more funds for roads,” Drake said. “This is the reality lawmakers are facing in working with drivers, and it emphasizes even more the importance of information and education in solving our chronic infrastructure problems.”

Motorist Lynn Lester agrees. She said people in Michigan are already paying enough out of pocket.

"We don't want to pay for the repairs of our car. I mean, they just need to be fixed," Lester said.

The survey was conducted among AAA member in Michigan from May 14th to 21st. A total of 967 people took the survey.

Here's a look at the support for each funding option:

Using general revenue to pay for transportation 25% Selling bonds to raise funds 20% Charge tolls on new roads and highway lanes 19% Increase gasoline taxes 16% Charge tolls on existing toll-free roads and highway lanes 16% Charge tax based on vehicle miles traveled 13% Increase registration/plate fees 12% Adjust gas taxes based on road construction costs 11% Increase other taxes to pay for transportation 9% None, do not support any of the above 30%

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.