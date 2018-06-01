Man, 26, shot in the face at Saginaw apartment complex

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the face at a Saginaw apartment complex.

Saginaw County Central Dispatch reported the shooting about 1:30 a.m. Friday in the area of Birch Park Apartments, near Hess Avenue.

Lt. Dave Kaiser with Michigan State Police said a 26-year-old man was shot in the head and face area. He was still alive when taken to a local hospital, but Kaiser said his prognosis is “grim.”

He was last listed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered from the scene and there are no suspects at this time, police said.

Stay with TV5 as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved.