A big change for the weekend

It's the first weekend of Meteorological Summer, but it will come with some irony.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Bay, Tuscola, Huron, and Sanilac counties until 4 p.m. on Saturday. Breezy northeasterly winds will cause 3 to 5 foot waves near the shore. Water levels will raise and some shoreline flooding will be possible along with some beach erosion. Any updates will be available on our Alerts Page.

Overnight

Changes have begun thanks to a cold front sinking south of Michigan on Friday. Showers that flared up during the afternoon and early evening have dissipated as winds pulled an about face toward the northeast. With the front gone, a much cooler air mass has begun to settle in, and will keep bands of clouds filtering off of Lake Huron overnight.

Low temperatures will take a turn we have not seen for a while, falling all the way to the low 50s for most of us. Northeast winds will continue at 10-15 mph, so you can give the air conditioner a break in favor of open windows! Those lows by the way? Normal for this time of year.

Saturday

High pressure in Canada will keep us dry into Saturday. However, it won't manage to clear out the clouds completely. We'll end up with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will only top out in the mid 60s and when you combine that with the lower humidity, you'll finally be able to give your air conditioner a break. See how cool temperatures are in in your neighborhood with our Current Temperatures Map. Winds will also be breezy out of the northeast at 15 to 25 mph.

Sunday

It doesn't take long for our next system to rear its head. Clouds will build into the area Saturday night into early Sunday. Then chances for scattered showers enter the picture, especially as a cold front moves through during the afternoon. Highs will be a little warmer in the low 70s, thanks to winds shifting out of the south ahead of the cold front.

Stay up to date with the latest First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.