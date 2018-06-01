Case against five teens in I-75 rock-throwing death to move forw - WNEM TV 5

Case against five teens in I-75 rock-throwing death to move forward

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The legal case against the five teens accused in the I-75 rock-throwing death is moving forward.

The case had been delayed because of DNA testing, but attorneys have now received the results.

Kyle Anger, Alexzander Miller, Trevor Gray, Mikaydn Payne and Mark Sekelsky are now facing second-degree murder charges for their roles in the death of 32-year-old Kenneth White.

The Mt. Morris man died in October when a six-pound rock that was thrown from the Dodge Road overpass crashed through the windshield of a van he was riding in.

All five teens will be tried as adults.

Their preliminary exam is July 16 in Genesee County District Court.

