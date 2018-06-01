Birch Run Premium Outlets to offer military discount for some br - WNEM TV 5

Birch Run Premium Outlets to offer military discount for some brands

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
BIRCH RUN, MI (WNEM) -

A Mid-Michigan mall is showing their support for veterans with a special deal.

Birch Run Premium Outlets announced it now offers an exclusive military discount year-round for participating brands.

This is the beginning of a wider military appreciation imitative the owner of Premium Outlets said will expand next year.

To receive special discount offers, show your valid military ID at participating retailers. Look for the patriotic star on their window.

Retailers offering military discounts include:

  • American Eagle Outfitters
  • Avon Beauty Center
  • A&W Hamburgers & Hotdogs
  • Bass Factory Store
  • Book Warehouse
  • Bridal by Viper
  • Brooks Brothers Factory Store
  • Calvin Klein
  • Campus Den
  • Claire's 
  • Clarks Bostonian
  • Coach
  • Coleman Factory Store
  • Columbia Sportswear
  • Corningware Corelle & More
  • Crocs
  • Direct Tools Factory Store
  • Doodle Dog Bakery
  • Eherbz
  • Express Outlet
  • Famous Footwear Outlet
  • francesca's
  • Gap Factory Store
  • Golf 4 Less
  • HanesBrands
  • Jockey
  • Journeys
  • Kitchen Collection
  • Nautica
  • New Balance Factory Store
  • New York & Company
  • Nike Factory Store
  • Polo Ralph Lauren
  • Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
  • Samsonite
  • Skechers
  • Spring Break Family Fun Center
  • The Michigan Shoppe
  • The North Face
  • Tommy Hilfiger
  • Torrid
  • Van Heusen
  • VF Outlet
  • Vitamin World
  • Wilsons Leather

