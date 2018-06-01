Best ways to keep your kids burn free in the summer

With the summer upon us kids will be itching to spend long hours playing outside, which means they could develop a painful and harmful burn.

While there's plenty of sunblock options to choose from, it can be hard to know which one is best.

Dermatologists said don't worry if the sunscreen is marketed towards kids versus adults because the ingredients are basically the same.

Instead, the main thing to pay attention to is the SPF level and make sure it says "broad spectrum" on it so it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Recommendations on what level you should use varies, but most recommend using at least a SPF 15 or 30.

One thing experts do agree on is how important it is to protect your child's skin from the sun's harmful rays.

According to dermatologists, sunburns at a young age are more dangerous for skin cancers than those burns later on.

Reapplying sunscreen, wearing protective clothing, and staying in the shade during the harsh midday sunlight hours are all great ways to stay safe while having fun this summer.

