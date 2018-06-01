Phone system down at Midland Public Schools - WNEM TV 5

Phone system down at Midland Public Schools

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) -

The Midland Public Schools external phone system is down.

School officials are asking parents to contact them using email until the issue is rectified.

You can email the main office at czerwinskikm@midlandps.org or jewelldl@midlandps.org

